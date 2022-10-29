‘Crocodile Dundee’ Star Says He Can’t Move Back to Australia
CROCODILE TEARS
Paul Hogan, the 83-year-old actor who starred in the hit movie Crocodile Dundee, has said he wants to move home to Australia but that he is staying in the U.S. to be close to his 24-year-old son, Chance. Hogan told The Daily Telegraph that he has been homesick for years but can’t bring himself to leave the son he shares with ex-wife, American actress Linda Kozlowski. “I miss the people, the ambiance–and there’s something you just can’t put your finger on, but there’s something about Australia that is friendlier and more laid-back.” “The years have slipped by, and I’m sort of stuck here,” Hogan added. “I’ve got 10 grandchildren and they are all adults–but for Chance, the only family he’s got is me. All his friends, his band, musician mates, girlfriends, everything–they’re all American. Hogan moved to the U.S. in the 1990s when Kozlowski’s mother was sick with cancer.