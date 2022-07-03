Crosby, Stills & Nash Is Back on Spotify After Five-Month Boycott

CHEAT SHEET
    As of Saturday, Crosby, Stills & Nash fans are once again able to stream the group’s music on Spotify, ending the trio’s five-month boycott of the music streaming platform, Billboard reported. In February, the band asked that their music be removed to support Neil Young in his choice to leave Spotify in the wake of Joe Rogan’s misleading commentary about COVID-19 vaccinations. “Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music—or the music we made together—to be on the same platform,” Crosby, Stills & Nash said in a statement at the time. A source told Billboard that the band will donate all of their proceeds from streams to COVID-19-related charities for at least one month.

