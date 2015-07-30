Crowds Attack Uber Drivers in Mexico

Demonstrators violently attacked Uber drivers and their cars with clubs and stones near the Mexico City airport Wednesday, the company said. Video posted online shows people throwing eggs and flour inside car windows, kicking doors, and using rocks to damage vehicles. Wednesday’s attack follows protests from licensed taxi drivers who are calling for a “total halt” to the rideshare services in the capital. Between 10 and 12 cars were damaged in a protest just a day before near the Colombian embassy, Uber spokeswoman Rocio Paniagua told Televisa. The Organized Taxi Drivers of Mexico City union denied any involvement in Wednesday’s attack, calling it “regrettable.” Mexico City became the first city in Latin America to outline official regulations for app-based ride services such as Uber.
