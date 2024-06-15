Crowds Cheer as Kate Middleton Appears With Family at King’s Birthday Ceremony

Crowds cheered as Kate Middleton appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside Prince William, their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and the rest of a slimmed-down royal family Saturday.

In the widely anticipated finale to Trooping the Colour—King Charles’ ceremonial birthday celebration—Kate and her family were pictured smiling alongside Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and their daughter Louise, as the airborne Red Arrows did their flypast over Buckingham Palace.

Earlier, Kate had traveled in a carriage to Trooping the Color—the ceremonial parade to celebrate the king's birthday—with her three children alongside her in the Glass State Coach. King Charles and Queen Camilla traveled in another carriage to the ceremony.

Kate was pictured watching ceremony with Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis, who—in his customary scene-stealing way—was seen dancing.

Despite an extremely British rainy day, the day marked a triumphant return to the public eye for Kate. although she made clear in a statement Friday she was not “out of the woods” yet with her cancer treatment. Both she and Charles have been receiving treatment for cancer in recent months.

Kate was wearing a dress by Jenny Packham, hat by Philip Treacy, and the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch—she is Colonel of the regiment.

At the ceremony, from his carriage, King Charles gave the royal salute in his first Trooping the Colour since his cancer diagnosis. He will inspect the troops in Whitehall from a carriage, rather than riding on horseback. Queen Camilla was with him wearing a pale green silk crepe dress and coat from Anna Valentine and hat by Philip Treacy, along with her Grenadier Guards military brooch.

The Times reported that as well as royal fans, more than 30 protesters from the anti-monarchy group Republic gathered opposite Buckingham Palace with banners reading “Not My King” and “Abolish The Monarchy.”

Earlier, at 10 a.m. local time, the Princess of Wales was photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace with William and their children. Today marks the first time Kate has been seen at an official royal event since Christmas 2023; she announced her cancer diagnosis in March after having had abdominal surgery in January.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “As a reminder, while we understand this is a significant moment today, it should not be seen as a return to a full schedule of public engagements.”

The palace also released a video of Kate with her three children, shot earlier Saturday as they prepared to attend the event. The caption read: “All set for the King’s Birthday Parade!”

A few hours later, William and Kate released another video, thanking all involved in the planning and execution of Trooping the Colour.

The London Times reported that Kate’s appearance is understood to be “intended to be a nuanced message of cautious optimism. It is a good sign that the treatment is progressing and the ­princess’s health is returning, but a ­reminder that there is uncertainty about how long it will be before she is back to full duties.”

Kate, 42, released a deeply personal statement Friday saying that she would appear at the event—which marks King Charles’ birthday—and giving an update on her ongoing cancer battle. Kate said she was making “good progress” in her cancer treatment, “but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The statement was accompanied by a new picture of Kate standing beside a tree in Windsor, looking reflective.

In her statement, Kate wrote: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

She said her treatment would still continue for a few months. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

A spokesperson for William said: “The Prince is pleased to see the Princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her. He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children, while continuing to undertake his public duties.”

A spokesperson for King Charles said: “His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day.”

Kate announced she had cancer on March 22, saying she had initially thought her condition was non-cancerous, but then discovered the truth after abdominal surgery in January and subsequent tests ,which revealed cancer—of an unspecified kind—was present.

She said she was in the early stages of having preventive chemotherapy, which began in late February, and said she had needed to take time to explain her condition to her three children. It has been “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” Kate said in March.

Kensington Palace said in March that Kate was on a “recovery pathway”; the princess herself said she was well “and getting stronger every day.” Kate added she was looking forward to returning to work, but had to focus on her recovery.

“Please do not lose faith or hope, you are not alone,” Kate said, directly addressing fellow cancer sufferers.