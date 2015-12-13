Crowdsourced Swift Book to Be Published

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Billboard
Simon & Schuster is planning to publish a crowdsourced book about Taylor Swift’s 10-year career, the publisher announced Sunday. The book, which will be an oversize illustrated volume, will feature magazine profiles and other clips about Swift. The company said it would hold a contest for one fan to become an “honorary author” on the book jacket and receive $10,000. Fans can upload a video of up to three minutes to make their case as Swift’s most devoted fan. Simon & Schuster will also hold a contest to design the cover.