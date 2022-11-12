Cruise Ship Docks in Sydney With 800 COVID Cases On Board
HERE WE GO AGAIN
A cruise ship carrying nearly 5,000 passengers was forced to dock in Sydney on Friday after about 800 people tested positive for COVID-19, according to the BBC. The Majestic Princess left New Zealand when, halfway through its 12-day voyage, guests began to fall ill. The cases are mainly asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, according to the BBC. The ship’s operator, Carnival Australia, would work with its guests to find them private lodging to complete their isolation periods, a spokesperson said. Carnival Australia oversaw the COVID disaster that was the Ruby Princess, which saw hundreds fall ill in 2020 with COVID and led to 28 deaths. Asked about the two incidents, the spokesperson said: “Since then, we as a community have learnt a lot, a lot more about COVID.”