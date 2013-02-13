Cruise Ship Smell Makes People Ill

CHEAT SHEET
The situation aboard the Carnival Triumph—the cruise ship stranded about 200 miles south of Mobile, Alabama—has become so dire that people are falling ill from the overwhelming stench of human waste. Conditions are proving especially difficult for elderly and disabled passengers, as the lines to receive food have stretched to four hours. With toilets not flushing, travelers are being told to urinate in the shower and defecate in plastic bags. The only thing keeping spirits alive is the fact that the ship’s crew is now handing out free alcohol to those on board as they slowly make their way toward the shore.