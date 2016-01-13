Cruz Lead Over Trump in Iowa Shrinks

CHEAT SHEET
A new poll shows Ted Cruz’s lead over Donald Trump in Iowa has shrunk, but he remains the frontrunner among Republican presidential candidates. With just over two weeks until the first-in-the-nation caucuses, the Texas senator leads Trump by 3 percentage points, down from 10 last month. The survey was conducted by The Des Moines Register and Bloomberg Politics. Leading the rear are Marco Rubio in third place and Ben Carson in fourth. Among those polled, 83 percent said Trump’s “birther” line of attack on Cruz is a “nonissue.”