Cruz on Trump Suit: ‘I Laughed Out Loud’

Ted Cruz said that he “laughed out loud” when he heard Donald Trump’s campaign had sent him a cease-and-desist letter over an ad calling out the businessman’s former position on abortion rights. Speaking to Anderson Cooper at CNN’s Republican presidential town hall ahead of the Saturday’s South Carolina primary, the Texas senator defended the ad, arguing that it mostly used Trump’s “own words” about his previous stance. “It is quite literally the most ridiculous theory I’ve ever heard, that telling the voters what Donald Trump’s actual record is is deceitful and lying,” Cruz said.