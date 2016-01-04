Cruz to Oregon Protesters: ‘Stand Down’

CHEAT SHEET
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz asked that armed protesters occupying a federal building in Oregon since Saturday “stand down peaceably,” NBC News reported. “We don’t have a constitutional right to use force and violence and to threaten force and violence against others,” the Texas senator told reporters in Iowa. Cruz said “our prayers” were with-law enforcement officials dealing with the standoff, which the occupiers say seeks to limit federal control over large swaths of land and includes Ammon and Ryan Bundy, the sons of Nevada rancher and Bureau of Land Management protester Cliven Bundy.