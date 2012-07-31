Cruz Wins Texas GOP Senate Bid

CHEAT SHEET
As the contrasts between the GOP establishment and grassroots activist groups continue to widen, Tuesday’s Republican runoff in Texas for a U.S. Senate seat was one of the most closely watched races in the nation. Buoyed by strong support from the Tea Party, charismatic former state solicitor Ted Cruz handily defeated Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst in the race. Cruz, whose father emigrated to the United States from Cuba, now goes into November’s election as the heavy favorite against Democratic nominee Paul Sadler.