Crypto Bro Who Ate $6.2M Banana Art Piece Gives Trump $18M

Justin Sun, who bought Maurizio Cattelan’s duct-taped banana art work, has continued to splash out.

Reporter

Justin Sun, pictured, described Maurizio Cattelan’s infamous 2019 work as “much better than other bananas.”
Tron founder Justin Sun, who bought and then ate a $6.2 million banana art piece, has donated $18 million to Donald Trump’s personal coffers in a lucrative crypto deal.

Sun ate the world’s most expensive banana at a press conference in Hong Kong on Nov. 29, after purchasing the right to display Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian” installation. “Eating it at a press conference can also become a part of the artwork’s history,” Sun said at the press conference, according to the BBC.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., July 27, 2024.
Trump at a crypto conference

He has reportedly followed this expensive lunch by lining the deep pockets of president-elect Donald Trump—in a round about way.

Sun purchased $30 million in crypto tokens from World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture backed by Trump, on Nov. 25. “TRON is committed to making America great again,” he said in an X message afterwards.

And Popular Information reports that the incoming president will make a tidy sum from the deal as a company owned by Trump, DT Marks DEFI LLC, will receive “75% of the net protocol revenues.”

“As of December 1, there have been $24 million WLF tokens sold, netting Trump $18 million,” the title reported.

Ainsley Earhardt

And it looks as if Trump is keeping Sun close, appointing him to the World Liberty Financial team as an advisor.

However, it’s not all plain sailing for Sun. In March last year he and three of his companies were charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Among the charges was “fraudulently manipulating the secondary market” and “orchestrating a scheme to pay celebrities to tout” his crypto tokens “without disclosing their compensation.”

Lindsay Lohan and Jake Paul paid to settle the charges against them without admitting liability.

Reporter

