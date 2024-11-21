Crypto Mogul Buys Viral Artwork of Duct-Taped Banana for $6.2 Million

Cannabis use is becoming increasingly mainstream, and Cycling Frog has been contributing to this shift with a variety of easy-to-use hemp-derived cannabidiol products like gummies, softgels, and THC seltzers. These seltzers are a must-try: low in calories, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, they offer a refreshing alternative for those seeking alcohol-free options. As Brandon H., a Cycling Frog customer, puts it, “I’m 2.5 years sober from alcohol, and these give me the smooth buzz I’ve been looking for since I quit drinking. I love them!”



Cycling Frog is introducing two new flavors to its roster—raspberry lemonade and cran razz. The raspberry lemonade is highly potent, packing a whopping 50mg of THC and CBD–this is for experienced users only.

Raspberry Lemonade THC Seltzer (4-Pack) Buy At Cycling Frog $ 30

Cran razz , on the other hand, has 10mg of THC and CBD. It’s a great option for those looking for a more balanced and manageable buzz. But act fast, cran razz is only here for a limited time.

Cran Razz THC Seltzer (6-Pack) Buy At Cycling Frog $ 28

Black currant is Cycling Frog’s star player, earning awards for its perfectly balanced sweet-tart flavor. With 5mg of THC and 10mg of CBD, it’s an ideal choice for newcomers or those looking for a gentle high.

Black Currant THC Seltzer (6-Pack) Buy At Cycling Frog $ 20

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.