MORE ALLEGATIONS
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Three More Women: Report
Three more women have reportedly come forward to police accusing actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct, police sources told the New York Post on Monday. Gooding, 51, has already pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree misdemeanor sexual abuse and forcible touching after allegedly groping a woman at a Times Square club in June. Prosecutors revealed last week the Oscar-winning actor has also been indicted on new charges related to “an additional incident”and will be arraigned Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court.
The second woman reportedly accused the star of grabbing her butt in 2008—while another said the actor similarly assaulted her at a restaurant in 2013. The New York Post did not have details involving the third alleged victim. According to the Post, one of these women also alleges Gooding grabbed her butt in 2018 at a SoHo establishment. Another claims the star “reached his hand under the skirt of the other and penetrated her with his finger that same year,” the newspaper reported. Gooding has not been charged in these alleged incidents. His lawyer, Mark Heller, told the Post on Monday that while he was aware of the additional claims, Gooding has only been charged in two cases.