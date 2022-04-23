Strip Club Hires Cuba Gooding Jr. Weeks After Groping Plea

Read it at Page Six
A Manhattan strip club has hired Cuba Gooding Jr.—fresh off his guilty plea for groping—to host a party next month. That’s according to Page Six, which reports that the Sapphire club declined to comment on its decision to employ an actor who was accused of misconduct by three women in separate incidents. Manhattan’s new district attorney cut the star a no-jail deal that requires him to undergo alcohol counseling and stay out of trouble for six months. The Oscar winner, who pleaded to one count of forcible touching two weeks ago, is allowed to continue working under the terms of the agreement.