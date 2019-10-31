CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
CANDID CAMERA
NYPD Detective Suspected of Leaking Cuba Gooding Jr. Mugshot
Read it at The New York Times
A veteran NYPD sex-crimes detective has been stripped of his gun and shield as officials investigate whether he leaked a mugshot of actor Cuba Gooding Jr., The New York Times reported. The Jerry Maguire star was arrested in June on charges of groping a woman, and the next day the entertainment site Rolling Out posted his booking photo. Investigators reportedly suspect Detective Josh Ulan of the Special Victims Unit, who had looked up the photo in NYPD computers, was the leaker, and he was placed on administrative duty, the Times said. Gooding’s lawyer, meanwhile, says he expects his client to be charged with sexually abusing a third woman; he denies the allegations.