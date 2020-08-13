Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Lawyer Says Small Boobs Can Make Women Delusional About Sexual Assault
YIKES
Cuba Gooding Jr.’s lawyer might want to seriously rethink one of his proposed lines of questioning. On Thursday Page Six reported that the actor’s lawyer Peter Toumbekis apparently argued that small-breasted women can be delusional, Page Six reports.
Thirty women, including eight who Assistant DA Jenna Long confirmed have come forward Thursday, according to Page Six, have accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct. The actor has been charged with six misdemeanor counts of sexual abuse and forcible touching, which he has denied.
When a judge asked Toumbekis Thursday if he planned to question a witness who has accused Gooding Jr. of groping her breast at a Times Square hotel about her breast size, Toumbekis answered in the affirmative.
In her blog, Toumbekis said, the accuser “talks about the fact that she’s self-conscious about her breast size, she’s self-conscious about her hairstyle.” Apparently, his logic presumes that a woman’s low self esteem can make her incorrectly think she’s been assaulted. The judge, Page Six reports, was not convinced.
When a reporter asked Gooding Jr. whether “women with small breasts” are “delusional as your lawyer argues,” Page Six reports the actor “winked, partly removed his mask and said, ‘Black lives matter.’”