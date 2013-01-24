Cuba Tests Fiber-Optic Internet Cable

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
The country with the world's second-worst Internet service is about to join the modern connected world. On Thursday, the ETECSA, Cuba's telecom monopoly, acknowledged that the country's first hard-wired fiber-optic Internet cable has been activated. Up until now, Internet in Cuba has been sourced through satellite links, which don't reach most citizens, for whom access to the Internet is limited. The project began in 2011 and ETECSA is quick to warn that though the ALBA-1 fiber-optic cable is activitated, it's still in the testing stage and won't mean an instant access increase.