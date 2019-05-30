Cubs Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. Breaks Down After Foul Ball Hits Child at Houston-Chicago Game

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. broke down at a Wednesday night game between the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs after a foul ball he hit into the seats of the ballpark struck a child. According to The Houston Chronicle, the child was rushed upstairs and the game briefly stopped. Almora Jr. reportedly dropped to his knees and had to be consoled by Cubs manager Joe Maddon and another teammate. Video also shows Almora Jr. crying on a security guard’s shoulder after he approached the section and asked about the child’s condition. A game attendee, David LeVasseur, told the newspaper he saw the father of the little girl “run up the stairs” after screaming broke out. “I [came] upstairs and see the first-aid guys up there and the dad is holding the girl. She [was] alert, she’s conscious, she’s fine,” LeVasseur said. “I was just going to give somebody in the family the ball. They kind of, naturally, shook it off. I asked the first-aid guy if she was OK and he said he didn’t know.”