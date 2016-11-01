Cubs Send World Series to Game 7

CHEAT SHEET
The 2016 World Series will come down to a Game 7 thanks to the Chicago Cubs’ Tuesday night slugfest, in which they defeated the Cleveland Indians 9-3. A trio of home runs from Cubs hitters, including a grand slam by Addison Russell, gave the Cubs a confident lead throughout the game. Cubs ace Jake Arrieta went 5⅔ innings, throwing nine strikeouts and holding the Indians to just two runs before handing the ball to the bullpen, including a 20-pitch, 1.1-inning outing from closer Aroldis Chapman. Game 7 will take place Wednesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland, with Indians ace Corey Kluber taking on the Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks. The winner of that game takes the crown and ends more than 100 years of fan frustration.