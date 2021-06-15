CHEAT SHEET
Los Angeles Woman Struck in Head in Possible Hate Crime: Police
Police in Los Angeles’ Culver City are investigating an attack on an Asian American woman as a hate crime, FOX11 reports. The woman, whose name has not been disclosed, was walking down a street to work around 1 a.m. Tuesday when a man asked her for cigarette. When she refused, afraid of the man, he uttered a racial slur and struck her on the right side of the head, causing her to fall, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for injuries, including a severe tear on her head, though she’s expected to make a full recovery. The suspect, who is at large, was described as a large white male, about 5 foot 9 inches.