    Cuomo and Airbnb in Legal Fight

    © Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law the nation's first bill that would prohibit advertising of illegal units on home sharing sites in the state. Airbnb quickly filed a lawsuit in retaliation to block the law, which they deemed unconstitutional. "In typical fashion, Albany back-room dealing rewarded a special interest — the price-gouging hotel industry — and ignored the voices of tens of thousands of New Yorkers," said Airbnb spokesman Peter Schottenfels. The new law imposes fines of up to $7,500 per violation for advertising units that do not comport with a 2010 law making home sharing in multifamily units for less than 30 days in New York City illegal.

