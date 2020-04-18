Gov. Cuomo Authorizes Remote Marriages for New York

Read it at Twitter
New York governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that he planned to issue an executive order facilitating marriage ceremonies compliant with social distancing. “I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference,” he tweeted. The virus has created new and surprising permutations of romance and, as isolation and social distancing continue, officials are finding new ways to conduct the everyday functions of the state, including marriage.