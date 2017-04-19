Cuomo Made $783K From Only 3,200 Book Sales

CHEAT SHEET
All math possible? New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s reported income doubled last year from the previous year, largely based on royalty payments from his 2014 memoir—which, curiously, has sold just 3,200 copies for HarperCollins. In total, Cuomo has made $783,000 in royalties for the book, according to a report in The Buffalo News. That calculates to $245 per book. The tome, titled All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics and Life, currently sells for $13.05 on Amazon for a hardcover copy. Cuomo, according to the News, reported an adjusted gross income last year of $417,748. The previous year, it was $196,243. His book-royalty income listed on his 2016 tax filings totalled $218,100. The filings for 2016 were made public Monday.