Cuomo Pardons 9/11 Immigrant Worker Ordered to Leave U.S.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pardoned an undocumented immigrant who worked to clean up the World Trade Center site after 9/11 and was detained by ICE in February. ICE sought to deport Carlos Cardona because he was convicted of non-violent crime in 1990. The pardon means the "grounds for deportation are no longer valid," the governor's office said. "In the more than 30-years since Carlos Cardona has lived in this country, he has built a family and given back to his community, including in the aftermath of 9/11 when he assisted with Ground Zero recovery efforts at the expense of his own health," Cuomo said.