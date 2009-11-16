Cuomo Quietly Plots Run for Governor

CHEAT SHEET
New York Governor David Paterson, once a lieutenant governor himself, can’t like this news: The New York Times reports that New York State Attorney General Andrew Cuomo is quietly discussing with aides who would best be a running mate, should he decide to run for governor. Apparently, one name coming up is state comptroller Bill Thompson, who recently gave Mayor Bloomberg an unexpected close call in his reelection campaign. The thought is that by including Thompson on the ticket, Cuomo could help to offset any resentment caused by offing Paterson, New York’s first black governor.