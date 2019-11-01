CHEAT SHEET
OVER IT
Gov. Cuomo Responds to Trump’s NYC Exit: ‘It’s Not Like He Paid Taxes Here Anyway’
It seems that not all New Yorkers are completely heartbroken over President Trump's decision to change his residency from New York to Florida. Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to Trump's exit by writing: “Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway... He’s all yours, Florida.” The move, confirmed by Trump on Thursday night, means the President's permanent residence will no longer be Trump Tower in Manhattan—it will his treasured Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. Trump complained in a series of tweets Thursday night that he was left with no choice but to leave after what he feels has been unfair treatment against him. He wrote: “I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.”