Cuomo to NYC Street Packed With Drinkers: ‘Don’t Make Me Come Down There’

Hundreds of drinkers crowded a New York City block on Friday night, sipping takeout drinks and listening to live music despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Widely circulated footage of the impromptu street party on St. Marks Place, in the East Village, reached New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday, who threatened to enforce the state’s public health guidelines in person. On Friday, New York had its lowest number of COVID-related deaths and lowest number of total hospitalizations since March 20. But face masks are still compulsory when social distancing isn’t possible, and New Yorkers are supposed to keep six feet distance when in public.