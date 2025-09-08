‘Curb’ Star Speaks Out About Bizarre Prince Andrew Encounter

It took just a few minutes with Prince Andrew for Curb Your Enthusiasm star Susie Essman to walk away baffled at his social etiquette—or lack thereof.

In an essay for Air Mail, Essman recounted meeting the Duke of York during a cocktail reception at Kensington Palace several years ago, where he reportedly told her: “We have a Jew who runs our finances.”

“Yes, he actually said that to me,” Essman, a Jewish woman, wrote. “Did he say it because he’s just a f--king idiot who doesn’t know how to read a room?”

Susie Essman recounted meeting the Duke of York during a cocktail reception at Kensington Palace several years ago, where he reportedly told her: “We have a Jew who runs our finances.” HBO

The 70-year-old actress said she was introduced to Queen Elizabeth II’s second son by a friend, and the royal quickly admitted he didn’t recognize her because he watches “nothing” on television. Essman starred in all 12 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm, where she played Susie Green.

Searching for conversation, she asked him if he lived in the palace.

He replied that the Royal Family rents out that part of the palace for events, which she called a smart move. That’s when the conversation took an offensive turn.

“To which the prince replied, ‘We have a Jew who runs our finances,’” Essman wrote. “Now, how was I supposed to take that, and what exactly did he mean?”

(L-R) Jeff Schaffer, Jeff Garlin, Larry David, Richard Plepler, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman and J. B. Smoove attend the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 premiere in 2017. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Reeling, Essman said she responded “Well, isn’t that clever of you,” and abruptly ended the conversation.

“Did he say it because he knew I was Jewish and thought that was a way to connect with me? You know, the ‘Some of my best friends are Black’ syndrome,” she wrote. “Or did he say it because he’s a rabid anti-Semite and was putting me in my place?”

While she still doesn’t know what the prince’s intentions were, the comedian concluded, “ I will never understand the royal family.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Prince Andrew’s office for comment.

The actress’s recollection adds to the long list of controversies surrounding Prince Andrew in recent years. ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images