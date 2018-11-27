Current Greenhouse-Gas Emission Cuts Won’t Stop Catastrophic Climate Change: U.N.

Current pledges to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases won’t be nearly enough to stop the catastrophic destruction of our climate, a terrifying report from the United Nations issued Tuesday states. The assessment reports that even if every country meets its current pledge to cut back on emissions, global temperatures will still rise 3 degrees Celsius by 2100—nearly double the level that scientists say would cause ecosystems to crumble and put entire countries underwater. This prediction follows the U.S. government’s damning report released last week that reaffirms that humans are the primary driver of climate change, and that we’re not doing nearly enough to stop it. Despite these reports, President Trump has continued to ignore the growing threat of climate change. On Monday, Trump slammed his own government’s report by simply stating “I don’t believe it.”
