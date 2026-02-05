Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Despite being remarkably common, talking about hair loss can feel oddly sensitive (too personal or too tied to identity), so people either joke about it or avoid the conversation entirely. After dealing with significant hair loss for several years, hair regrowth felt entirely out of reach—until 2024, when I decided to get a hair transplant in the Netherlands.

Anyone who knows me knows I’ve gone through hoops and holes, traveling across the country (and the world) in the name of keeping what was left of my hair in place. According to my dermatologist, I’m on the right track, but I’m currently in a phase where more is more. That means quarterly visits to Soho Skin & Hair Restoration with Dr. Robert Finney, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, plus an at-home routine some might call excessive.

Right now, my routine includes prescription oral minoxidil and topicals (I rotate between compounded minoxidil and finasteride formulas), weekly microneedling, RŌZ Foundation Shampoo and Conditioner, steady use of Plated’s Hair Serum, and my latest hair growth obsession: Currentbody’s LED Hair Growth Helmet. Trust me, this routine isn’t for the weak or non-commital, but the results make it worth it.

I became curious about red light therapy for hair growth a few months ago, after reading some promising reviews. As with any hair growth treatment, I didn’t anticipate the modality to be a miracle fix by any measure, but as a complementary tool that could (potentially) support everything I’m doing in my hair care routine.

What is red light therapy?

Red light therapy (RLT) is a non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment (sometimes called low-level laser therapy, or LLLT) that uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light. In skincare, it’s been shown to boost collagen production and expedite cellular repair, which can help soften fine lines, reduce redness, and even fade acne scars.

When it comes to hair growth, those same wavelengths—typically between 630 and 670 nanometers—stimulate hair follicles, improve scalp health, and reduce inflammation. (The Currentbody LED Hair Growth Helmet uses a spectrum of red light between 620–660 nm and delivers full scalp coverage through 120 LEDs, making it one of the most effective models on the market).

The science behind Currentbody’s LED Hair Growth Helmet

According to Currentbody’s clinicals, this technology helps energize hair follicles, reduce inflammation, and can help counteract the effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone linked to hair thinning and loss. Over time, consistent use can improve hair thickness, density, and overall scalp condition. In an independent clinical study performed with Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) in October 2023 with 25 participants aged 18 to 55, using the device daily over a 12-week period, Currentbody reports that red light therapy at 660 nm can increase hair growth rate by up to 123 percent in 12 weeks, while 620 nm wavelengths improve scalp hydration and condition by 15 percent.

TL;DR: The light increases blood flow to your scalp, which helps deliver more oxygen and nutrients to your hair follicles and keeps them in the growth phase longer. This means healthier follicles, better environment, stronger hair—over time.

My experience using the LED Hair Growth Helmet

Using the helmet is straightforward. You charge it, start with clean, dry, product-free hair, place it on your head, connect via Bluetooth to listen to your favorite tunes, and let it run for ten minutes—it’s that simple. It’s hands-free, so I just wear it when I’m catching up on emails, scrolling social media, or watching TV.

Currentbody recommends using it daily for 16 weeks, with visible results often beginning around the six to eight-week mark, depending on your hair growth cycle. Currentbody also offers a four-month money-back guarantee, which gives enough time to complete a full treatment cycle—something that makes the $860 investment feel more reasonable to me. After all, my own experience with oral minoxidil involved months of shedding before progress, and consistency, plus guidance from Dr. Finney, were key.

What surprised me most wasn’t the technology; it was how easy it was to integrate the device into my daily routine. Ten minutes a day is roughly one TikTok spiral. I opted for the larger helmet, and the fit matters more than I expected. It doesn’t feel cramped or overly tight, which is key if you have a sensitive or itchy scalp. There’s enough room that it feels comfortable, not like something strapped to my head, making daily use more attainable.

The hair growth helmet has also become an unexpected conversation starter. Posting the helmet on Instagram inevitably brings in DMs from people asking, does it actually work? My answer is always honest: everyone is different, and I’m still early on in testing it (though so far, I feel like it’s helping). What I can say is that it’s not a heavy time commitment—and when I hear the end beep, I’m done. Decades of research confirm that red light therapy does work, but you have to be consistent to see results.

Final thoughts

Here are my final thoughts: if you’re patient enough to wait for results, it’s worth giving this hair growth helmet a try. What I’ve learned about hair growth is that nothing happens overnight, and that you “marry a treatment for as long as you want it to work,” as Dr. Robert Finney puts it. While the $859.99 price tag may be daunting, Currentbody’s four-month money-back guarantee gives you enough time to assess whether or not it’s working for you, so it’s a less risky purchase.

Above all, the most important factor in any hair growth journey is having a well-rounded routine in place—and sticking with it. My only complaint is that I can’t take the helmet everywhere with me (because I absolutely would if it weren’t a little bulky). Honestly, using my red light helmet has become a nightly ritual that I actually look forward to—ten minutes, a TikTok scroll, and done.

At this point, I’ve fully leaned into the process. Adding an LED helmet to my already borderline over-the-top lineup wasn’t about chasing a miracle. It was about finding something simple, hands-free, and sustainable that fits into a routine that I’m already committed to—and that alone makes it all worth the investment.

