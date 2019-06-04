CVS will broaden its health services with plans to add space for yoga classes, dietitians, and medical equipment to 1,500 stories through 2021, the drug-store chain announced. It recently tested a store model in Houston, called the HealthHub, and it intends to expand it to Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Tampa. Such locations will reportedly focus on preventative care and on helping people with chronic conditions like diabetes and arthritis. “The ultimate goal is bring more health services into people’s communities where they can access them as part of their daily life,” Executive Vice President Alan Lotvin said.