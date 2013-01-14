Cyber-Spy Campaign Discovered in Russia

CHEAT SHEET
Several government and diplomatic organizations around the world have been the targets of a cyber-spy campaign since 2007, a Russian cybersecurity firm declared Monday. Kaspersky Lab issued a report saying that “several hundred” organizations have been infiltrated by this sophisticated campaign--the majority of which were based in Russia and then Kazakhstan--which was designed to steal files, emails, passwords, take screenshots, capture browsing histories as well as calendars, text messages among other personal information from computers and smartphones. Whoever is behind the cyberespionage campaign appears to speak Russian but Kaspersky said it does not believe a nation state is responsible.