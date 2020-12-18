Sony Pulls ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ After Reports of Rogue Penises
TAKE IT BACK
Sony has announced that it will be delisting “Cyberpunk 2077” from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after players found the game too glitchy and riddled with problems to play. Sony Interactive Entertainment “strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund,” the company said in a statement. A follow-up statement acknowledged “issues” some people had encountered with the refund form, which the company said it was working to fix. The highly anticipated game made its debut just over a week ago but was met with an outpouring of complaints over numerous bugs and glitches, including characters’ penises bursting through their pants. The game’s developer, Warsaw-based CD Projekt RED, began offering refunds earlier this week, but Sony’s refund policy had prohibited some who’d made digital purchases from cashing in. The Polish developer has promised to release a series of patches to “fix the most prominent problems” gamers are experiencing.