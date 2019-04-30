Tech Firm Backtracks on Job Advert Seeking ‘Preferably Caucasian' Candidates

It's no secret that the tech industry has consistently fallen short on diversity—but it's rarely been this blatant. A job ad from Virginia-based Cynet Systems straight up told jobseekers it was looking for a “preferably Caucasian” candidate who also “has good technical background.” The ad caused understandable disbelief and fury when it was circulated on social media, and now the company has set out on a damage limitation mission. “We understand why some may have been upset seeing this listing, because we were, too,” the company’s co-CEO, Ashwani Mayur, said. The individuals involved have reportedly been been fired and Cynet insisted the job post “does not reflect our core values of inclusivity and equality.” Mayur pointed out he and the company's other owner are both Indian-American, and that the company’s workforce is 60 percent minority.