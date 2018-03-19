Cynthia Nixon Announces Candidacy for New York Governor

Actress Cynthia Nixon has announced her candidacy for New York governor in a video statement posted on Twitter. “We are now the most unequal state in our entire country,” she said in her video statement. “If we’re going to get at the root problem of inequity, we have to turn the system upside down.” On her campaign website, she calls herself a “progressive fighter, and writes that “I’m running for governor because I love this state. New York is the only place I’ve ever lived, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. But I know that we can do better. We need a New York that works for all of us—a New York for the many, not just the few.” On her ActBlue fundraising site, she claims that she will not be “accepting any corporate contributions in this campaign. Instead [her] campaign will be powered by the people.” The most recent polling showed Cuomo beating Nixon 66 to 19 percent among Democratic voters.
