Cynthia Nixon Fears Kim Cattrall’s Cameo Has Been Overhyped
WONDERING
Cynthia Nixon can’t help but wonder: Who couldn’t keep a secret? The And Just Like That... star told The Sunday Times that the cast was dismayed Kim Cattrall’s upcoming cameo was leaked ahead of the Max show‘s second season, and she worries people may have developed too high of an expectation. “We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching,” she said. “I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.” Variety let the cat out of the bag in May, reporting that Cattrall will reprise her role for a short cameo during the season two finale.