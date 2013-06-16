Czech Prime Minister to Resign

CHEAT SHEET
Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas will resign on Monday in the wake of a political scandal that has swept up his closest aide. Jana Nagyova was charged last week with corruption and abuse of power for allegedly bribing a handful of government officials and ordering others to spy on three people. Two former M.P.s, an ex-minister, and two military-intelligence officials were also implicated in the scandal. Calls for Necas to step down intensified over the weekend as the prime minister defended his colleagues, saying he doesn't believe they've done anything dishonest.