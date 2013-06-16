CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    BUH-BYE

    Czech Prime Minister to Resign

    Janek Skarzynski/AFP/Getty Images

    Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas will resign on Monday in the wake of a political scandal that has swept up his closest aide. Jana Nagyova was charged last week with corruption and abuse of power for allegedly bribing a handful of government officials and ordering others to spy on three people. Two former M.P.s, an ex-minister, and two military-intelligence officials were also implicated in the scandal. Calls for Necas to step down intensified over the weekend as the prime minister defended his colleagues, saying he doesn't believe they've done anything dishonest.

    Read it at BBC News