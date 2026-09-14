D-Day for Mitch McConnell after 92 Days as Senate Returns

The Senate returns to Washington, D.C. for the first time in more than five weeks, but it remains to be seen whether Mitch McConnell will show up for work.

The 84-year-old Kentucky senator has been absent for 92 days after being hospitalized on June 14. His team has remained tight-lipped on whether he would be back after the August recess.

The Senate convenes at 3 pm ET for the first time since leaving town on August 10. The first vote is at 5:30pm ET.

McConnell has missed 60 votes to date since he vanished from public view, but his Republican colleagues have expressed optimism that he would be well enough to return after the August break.

The Daily Beast has asked his team whether the senator will return on Monday, but did not receive an immediate response.