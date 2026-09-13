Top Republican Cornered on Crucial Deadline for Missing Mitch

Kentucky Rep. James Comer has said he “expects” Mitch McConnell to make a long-awaited reappearance this week, but the missing senator’s office has put that claim in doubt.

Sen. McConnell, 84, has now been out of the public eye since June 14, but—miraculously—Comer believes that the MIA Republican could make his grand return tomorrow, Sept. 14, when the Senate reconvenes after summer recess.

According to CNN, Comer said he has spoken with McConnell’s office regularly, despite not having spoken to the man in question throughout his months of absence.

According to Rep. James Comer, McConnell's office has set the 'goal' of his reappearance for the return of Senate on Monday. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Asked whether McConnell should be expected back for the return of the Senate, Comer responded: “I expect that. I sure hope so.”

The House Oversight chair continued: “I have not talked to Leader McConnell. I’ve talked to his staff, many of whom are from my district originally. And they have all said it’s their goal for Senator McConnell to be here when the Senate comes in.”

Despite Comer’s assurances that McConnell’s staff were positive about his return “goal,” they didn’t seem as confident when questioned by CNN directly—while Fox pundits have demanded his resignation if he fails to make it.

McConnell is facing calls to resign if he's unable to make it on the big day. Mitch McConnell

Asked about a return date, McConnell spokesperson Stephanie Penn told CNN there were “no scheduling announcements at this time.”

It would be a dramatic return if McConnell did appear in person for the reconvening of the Senate in Washington on Monday, considering he’s thus far refused to even show his face on camera for a short video despite repeated pleas from GOP allies.

The last statement from McConnell’s office came on Aug. 6, and seemed to suggest that the worst of the senator’s health problems were behind him.

“Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home. Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff,” the statement shared on McConnell’s behalf.

The last statement from McConnell's office said he was out of hospital, but he still hasn't been seen in the weeks since. Office of Sen. Mitch McConnell

“On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business.”

While McConnell’s infrequent, cryptic updates haven’t served to persuade all of his colleagues or constituents of his ability to serve, the politician is still technically on the job whether he reappears on Monday or not.