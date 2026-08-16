McConnell ‘Absolutely Refuses’ to Film Video Amid Growing Mystery

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has accused Mitch McConnell of rebuffing all attempts to get in contact with him or film a quick proof-of-life video.

Beshear, 48, appeared on Face the Nation Sunday, and was asked whether any of his multiple attempts to get an update on 84-year-old McConnell had garnered a reply.

“I have heard absolutely nothing back from Mitch McConnell,” the Democrat told host Ed O’Keefe.

Gov. Beshear reminded McConnell that he has a duty to the people of Kentucky. CBS News

“And while I do hope that he is getting better—I’ve known him my entire life, I wish him no harm, I actually wish him good health—his boss is the people of Kentucky,” he said.

“And this is why the Senate, the Republican-controlled Senate, feels so broken. They feel like they’re not accountable to anyone.”

Beshear urged of his fellow Kentucky politician: “All he needs to do is call into this show for two minutes, or Fox News for two minutes, or do a video for two minutes to the people he’s supposed to serve.

“But you know what? He absolutely refuses to do it.”

Ed O’Keefe happily invited McConnell to call into the CBS News show. CBS News

The former Kentucky attorney general then suggested that the buck didn’t stop with McConnell, and called out his GOP colleagues for failing to get their house in order.

“John Thune, as the leader of the senate you’ve got a duty to make sure all of your senators have the capacity to serve, and what is he saying? ‘Not my job,’” he raged.

“It’s not surprising. None of them will do their job right now and stand up to a president that is running over the Constitution at every turn.”

Rumors have swirled over the proof-of-life photo McConnell's team shared on July 12. Office of Senator Mitch McConnel/via REUTERS

Closing the segment, O’Keefe said: “Well, we’ll take a call from Senator McConnell if he’d like to make it.”

Representatives for the senator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McConnell has been out of the public eye since being being found unconscious at his home and taken to a hospital on June 14.

In July, his team silenced rumors that the senator was dead by sharing two photos of McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao.

A statement attributed to McConnell was released along with the first photo, in which he claimed the theories of his poor health were an exaggeration and pledged to return to work.

McConnell has not been seen in public for over two months, but is reportedly out of hospital. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages,” the statement shared.

Of his complete radio silence and public disappearance, the statement said: “Folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older.”