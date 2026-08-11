One of Mitch McConnell’s longtime confidants says the Senate Republican has acknowledged his prolonged absence “might seem rather strange” but insisted that he has no life-threatening issues to worry about.

Days after McConnell’s staff issued a statement saying he had been released from the hospital after a health scare on June 14, CNN’s MAGA mouthpiece Scott Jennings said he spoke to the elusive 84-year-old earlier on Tuesday.

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in better health attending a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Speaking to the network, Jennings revealed that McConnell seemed happier to be carrying out his rehab at home and that he expected the Kentucky Republican to be back in the Senate when it returns on September 14.

He also hit out at Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear - who has been demanding greater transparency - saying it was “a little bit craven” for the Democrat to turn the matter into a political issue.

“It’s pretty simple. An 84-year-old man who’s at the end of his term had a health issue. He’s recovering from it. He’s trying to get back to work. I expect he will get back to work,” said Jennings.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear greets Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao. Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

“He got elected by the people of Kentucky to serve a full term, and based on what I heard today, that’s what he intends to do.”

Asked if McConnell was aware of the “whole swirl” of speculation surrounding his disappearance, Jennings replied: “Yeah, he told me today. He said it was like: ‘I know this is unusual circumstances. I’m sitting here. The doctors tell me I don’t have any life-threatening issues. It must seem rather strange.’ So yeah, I got the feeling he’s somewhat aware of it, and frankly, somewhat frustrated by it.”

McConnell was rushed to George Washington University Hospital on June 14 after a 911 call suggesting he’d had a heart attack, was unconscious, and had received CPR.

An ambulance is parked outside the DC home of Mitch McConnell on June 14. Bo Erickson/REUTERS

But apart from two earlier “proof of life” statements and photos, McConnell and his team have repeatedly refused to answer basic questions about his condition or when he was likely to return to work.

Jennings, who has known McConnell for years, is one of the few people to have spoken to him since he disappeared from public view, in turn sparking speculation that he was either dead or on life support.

Sen. Mitch McConnell's office releases a new update on his health including a new picture, only the second since he was hospitalized. Senator McConnell's Office

The CNN commentator said McConnell called him on Tuesday, and seemed to be “doing better” than he was in hospital.

“He told me he was doing this rehab at home, and I think their plan is to hopefully get him back to the Senate,” he said.

“It comes back into session September the 14th, and I know there’s some issues that he cares about a lot: the farm bill, the NDAA (defense spending bill), and some other issues. So, based on what I heard today, it sounded like he was in an improving position.”

But this was not the first time that Jennings predicted that McConnell would return to work in the not-too-distant future.

He said the same thing to CNN host Jake Tapper a month ago after speaking to the Senator, only for McConnell to continue to remain off work and missing key votes on everything from a war powers resolution on Iran to judicial nominations and policies on housing affordability.

Last week he was also away when Todd Blanche was narrowly confirmed as Trump’s new Attorney General.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

McConnell’s latest update came last week, after more than seven weeks out of public view.

However, it did not include a video or any photographs illustrating the former Senate leader’s recovery.

“Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home,” McConnell said.

“Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff.