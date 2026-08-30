Marjorie Taylor Greene Floats Morbid McConnell Theory
Former MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene made a morbid joke about Mitch McConnell during a PBS Firing Line interview, saying the longtime Kentucky senator could be “dead or alive.” Greene was criticizing Republicans for being too cowardly to stand up to President Donald Trump when she took a jab at McConnell, who was rushed by ambulance to a hospital from his Washington, D.C., home on June 14. He has not been seen in public since, though his office says he is now home. “I never went to Washington to cling to power until I’m dead or alive, like Mitch McConnell. We don’t even know!” Greene told host Margaret Hoover. Greene, who quit Congress after her break with Trump and the GOP, also called the Republican Party a “boys’ club” that does not respect women. “That comes from the top down,” she said. “You have the president demeaning women constantly.” Trump, Greene said, “absolutely should apologize to me. He should apologize to the woman in the press that he called ‘Piggy.’ He should apologize to America for betraying his campaign promises. He should apologize to the parents of the children that he dropped bombs on in the school in Iran.”