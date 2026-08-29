Famed ‘Breastaurant’ Is Getting the Hollywood Treatment
Never say nevermore. The bros are back in town, this time in Hollywood, making a movie about Hooters, the bar-and-grill restaurant chain that capitalized on the alluring breasts and bodies of its waitresses in tight white tank tops and teeny orange shorts. Hooters the Movie is being independently produced by the chain’s founding partners and directed by Breaking Balls filmmaker Jon Rosenbaum. The film follows Ted and Lenny, two lifelong friends from a small Iowa town, who launch a wildly successful restaurant empire. “I think people are going to enjoy watching how we were really just some guys who didn’t know what we were doing, but had a great time doing it,” Hooters co-founder Ed Droste, a producer and writer on the project, said. After the chain declared bankruptcy last year, its original founders bought back much of the business, changed the menu, modified the waitresses’ clothing, and cut bikini night. Detractors have long criticized the brand for being sexist, but current management, hoping for a revamp, believes the chain strayed too far from what it considers its early vision: a relaxed, family-friendly sports bar.