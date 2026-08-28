‘The Sandlot’ Cast Is Reuniting for ‘Dugout Dads’ Series
“The Sandlot” cast has reunited for a new comedy series released on YouTube. The actors from the 1993 hit dropped a first batch of eight episodes on Aug. 26 for “Dugout Dads.” Patrick Renna is back as a dad who volunteers to coach his son’s Little League team only to run into drama with other parents. The other original cast from Sandlot also features in the series, including Tom Guiry, Chauncey Leopardi, Marty York, Brandon Quintin Adams, Victor DiMattia, Shane Obedzinski, Grant Gelt, and Will Horneff. Of the new additions, Michael Peña has signed on as one of the dads, and Danielle Fishel plays Renna’s wife. Fishel played Topanga in the ’90s hit show “Boy Meets World.” Chris Paul and his brother’s sports media production company, Ohh Dip!!! Entertainment, is now an executive producer. “I loved everything that I saw… We want to get involved and try to take this thing to the next level,” Paul said in an Instagram Video with Renna. The “Dugout Dads” team is hoping this boost will allow for a full-length season, viewing these new episodes as a “pre-season.”