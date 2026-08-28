First Mom Crowned Miss USA in Historic 75th Pageant

“The Sandlot” cast has reunited for a new comedy series released on YouTube. The actors from the 1993 hit dropped a first batch of eight episodes on Aug. 26 for “Dugout Dads.” Patrick Renna is back as a dad who volunteers to coach his son’s Little League team only to run into drama with other parents. The other original cast from Sandlot also features in the series, including Tom Guiry, Chauncey Leopardi, Marty York, Brandon Quintin Adams, Victor DiMattia, Shane Obedzinski, Grant Gelt, and Will Horneff. Of the new additions, Michael Peña has signed on as one of the dads, and Danielle Fishel plays Renna’s wife. Fishel played Topanga in the ’90s hit show “Boy Meets World.” Chris Paul and his brother’s sports media production company, Ohh Dip!!! Entertainment, is now an executive producer. “I loved everything that I saw… We want to get involved and try to take this thing to the next level,” Paul said in an Instagram Video with Renna. The “Dugout Dads” team is hoping this boost will allow for a full-length season, viewing these new episodes as a “pre-season.”
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- 1‘The Sandlot’ Cast Is Reuniting for ‘Dugout Dads’ SeriesBACK TOGETHERThe small YouTube series is hoping to get a full-length season.
- 2First Mom Crowned Miss USA in Historic 75th PageantMOM ON TOPMiss Virginia is the first mom, first married woman, and first woman in her 30s to take the crown.
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- 3Lioness and Her Cub Spotted on the Loose in the U.S.YOU’RE LIONAuthorities are haboring some doubts.
- 4World’s Youngest Reigning Monarch Dies at 34‘THE LION HAS RESTED’The Guinness World Record holder for the youngest monarch to reign over a kingdom has died at age 34 after reports of a critical illness.
Shop with ScoutedSave Up to 30% Off During Bissell’s Early Labor Day SaleLABOR DAY SAVINGSScore major savings on the brand’s bestselling cleaning devices.
- 5Accuser Recants Testimony Against Coach Caged for Sex CrimesBOMBSHELL TWISTConvicted child molester Jerry Sandusky is set to return to court, with one of his accusers expected to recant his testimony.
- 6Elvis’ Leading Lady’s Cause of Death at 82 Revealed‘SOURCE OF LOVE’Shelley Fabares had a prolific Hollywood career.
- 7Divers Discover 2,400-Year-Old Shipwreck Full of ArtifactsTREASURE TROVEThe ship sank off the coast of one of Greece’s Cyclades islands.
- 8Thieves Swipe Special Item Worth Millions in Wild Museum HeiBRAZENThe men bought tickets to enter the museum before making their move.
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- 9United Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Flight DramaBRACE POSITIONSThe pilot was forced to divert soon after taking off from Venice.
- 10Grammy Winner Cancels Show After Crew Member KilledTRAGIC ACCIDENTThe singer called off his concert hours before he was set to take the stage.
First Mom Crowned Miss USA in Historic 75th Pageant
The 75th Miss USA pageant was a historic one. Miss Virginia, Justus Kelley, was crowned Miss USA on Thursday, making her the first mom, first married woman, and first woman in her 30s to win. The pageant changed its rules in 2023 so that being over 28, being married, or being a mother no longer disqualified a woman from entering the pageant. The organization also underwent major leadership changes amid winners stepping down and declining to attend events, citing supposed value misalignment. Mary Leona Gage actually would have held Kelley’s title had the ancient rules never been instated. Gage was crowned Miss USA in 1957, but after organizers discovered she was married and had two children, she was stripped of the title. So Kelley is considered the first officially recognized mother to hold the Miss USA crown. The pageant winner reportedly took home a prize package valued at over $685,000—a $150,000 salary, a Range Rover, a one-year lease in a luxury Miami apartment, a Westgate Vacation Home, a $30,000 Miss Universe wardrobe, and more.
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A lioness and her cub are feared to be on the loose in the U.S. WXIN reports that the pair have been spotted in central Indiana, with a search now underway in Hancock and Madison counties. Madison County Sheriff’s Department said that a report has been lodged of two large cats at South Country Road 50 West in Jackson Township, with one local reportedly spotting a larger cat with a blue harness and a smaller one at its side. A drone operator also confirmed the sighting of the big cats, the department said, and is now using its own drones with thermal cameras to locate the massive felines. Ground units are also searching. However, after four hours of searching, law enforcement had made no sightings, leading the department to say it was not yet certain the cats existed. WXIN also reported that as of Thursday, there had been no reports of escaped big cats from any animal sanctuaries in the area.
The youngest reigning monarch who rose to power at just three years old in 1995 has died. The royal family of the Kingdom of Tooro announced that Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV was critically ill and receiving treatment in the U.S. around noon on August 27. He passed away at 10 p.m. that same night at just 34 years old, and the cause of death has not been publicly released. As the 13th monarch of a kingdom founded in the early 19th Century, he was well respected and promoted causes for the people of Tooro such as education, youth empowerment, and HIV/AIDS awareness. Mourners have taken to social media, saying, “The lion has rested.” His Majesty faced pressure from his mother and the public to secure a wife and a direct royal heir before his death. But with his reign cut short, the Ugandan public is awaiting an announcement of who Rukidi IV’s royal successor will be. Tooro Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki told the people of Tooro to “remain united, calm, and prayerful,” as they await the announcement and mourn their king. “This is an immeasurable loss to the Royal Family, the people of Tooro and the nation of Uganda,” he said. “May His Majesty the King rest in eternal peace.”
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Labor Day weekend may mark the unofficial end of summer, but it also signals the beginning of another season: hosting season. Between football watch parties, backyard get-togethers, kids’ sleepovers, and the seemingly endless string of holidays that follow through the remainder of the year, fall has a way of making you suddenly notice every stain, dust bunny, and suspicious spot on the rug you’ve ignored all summer.
Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until your in-laws are 20 minutes away to start panic-cleaning. Right now, Bissell is offering Labor Day savings on several of its bestselling cleaning essentials (including the viral Little Green Mini Upholstery Cleaner), with advanced cleaning and pet essentials designed to tackle everything from everyday pet hair and tracked-in dirt to the inevitable mid-party spill.
And if you have pets, kids, or overly enthusiastic red-wine drinkers in your orbit, having a dedicated spot cleaner on standby can be especially useful. Rather than hauling out a full-size carpet cleaner every time someone spills a drink or a four-legged guest leaves muddy paw prints behind, Bissell’s portable cleaners are engineered to tackle smaller messes on carpets, rugs, upholstery, stairs, and other tough-to-clean surfaces.
For larger pre-hosting projects, the sale also includes options to give carpets and floors a more thorough refresh before guests arrive. In other words, whether you’re trying to erase evidence of summer from your living room or simply want to be prepared for whatever mess your next gathering leaves behind, Bissell’s Labor Day sale is a timely excuse to upgrade your cleaning arsenal before fall entertaining kicks into high gear.
After all, you can’t prevent your friend’s dog from tracking mud across the rug (or someone from knocking over a glass of Cabernet), but you can make the cleanup a lot less painful—especially when these essentials are marked down up to 30 percent off.
An accuser of former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, who was jailed for decades for child molestation, is expected to recant testimony more than a decade after Sandusky was convicted. A judge has decided to hold an evidentiary hearing on September 8 at which the 82-year-old, who has maintained his innocence, will appear in court. The 2012 case, which also claimed the scalp of beloved Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, who was ruled to have not done enough to report the allegations, found Sandusky guilty of 45 counts of child sex abuse for sexually abusing 10 boys over the span of a decade. One of those victims, known as “Victim 10”, now says in an affidavit that the original pretrial process included details he couldn’t remember. “I was assured this was common and even expected,” Victim 10 added. His wife was named, as the defense team said she can testify that Sandusky didn’t abuse Victim 10. But the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office said her “pondering what she thinks may or may not have really happened when he was 10 years old” is irrelevant. Sandusky was sentenced to a prison term of between 30 to 60 years, meaning he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The cause of death for actor Shelley Fabares, a celebrated TV actor who also starred opposite Elvis Presley in three films, has been revealed. Fabares died on Saturday at age 82 from pneumonia, her family told People magazine. She had previously been diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis and received a liver transplant in 2000. Fabares was known for appearing widely on television in the 1960s and 1970s, including memorable roles on Coach, The Donna Reed Show, The Practice, One Day at a Time, Police Story, and Murder, She Wrote. She also starred in the films Girl Happy, Spinout, and Clambake with Presley between 1965 and 1967. Besides her prolific Hollywood career, she helped raise money for Alzheimer’s research and supported various human rights causes. In a statement, her family remembered her as a “source of love, strength, laughter, and comfort,” and said her “warmth, generosity, humor, and grace made an enduring difference in the lives of everyone who knew her.” She is survived by her husband, M*A*S*H star Mike Farrell, and stepchildren.
Diving archaeologists have discovered a 2,400-year-old shipwreck off the Greek island of Andros that was carrying a cargo of hundreds of ancient artifacts. A “private individual” found the wreck at a depth of 128 to 144 feet and alerted officials, according to Greece’s Ministry of Culture. An initial count revealed about 600 to 650 amphoras, the ceramic storage jars that were used to transport wine, olive oil, and other goods throughout the ancient Mediterranean. The Andros wreck had three distinct types of amphoras dating to the late fifth and early fourth centuries B.C., along with a lead anchor stock and several stones that might have been used as ballast to help stabilize the vessel. Officials said one amphora of each type was recovered from the seafloor for sampling and study, though they haven’t yet revealed what the jars might have contained. Researchers are now working to learn more about the ship’s cargo and origins. The discovery “adds to our knowledge of trade and navigation during the Late Classical period,” the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.
Thieves have stolen a 200-carat platinum-and-diamond necklace worth several million dollars during a brazen heist at Vienna’s Museum of Applied Arts. The Van Cleef and Arpels necklace, designed for the former royal family of Egypt and worn by Queen Nazli in 1939 at her daughter’s wedding, was set with 673 precious stones. It was one of 500 pieces included in an exhibit devoted to the French jewelry designers that had been on display since June. On Thursday, two men bought tickets to enter the museum, smashed the necklace’s glass display case with a hammer, and then ran in an unknown direction, police said. The thieves did not wear masks and were clearly seen on surveillance cameras. The exhibit, scheduled to run until September 27, was closed immediately after the theft. It was the latest in a series of high-profile art heists that have rocked Europe over the past year, including October’s break-in at the Louvre Museum in Paris. In that case, the suspected thieves have been arrested, but police have yet to recover the $100 million worth of jewelry they stole.
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Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing.
The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.
According to PCA Skin, you may start to notice visible improvements in discoloration in as little as four weeks with consistent use. The formula is also suitable for all skin types and tones, including sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive complexions.
If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter treatment, Pigment Gel Pro packs plenty of pigment-fighting power into one easy step, replacing multiple formulas in one bottle. Of course, as with any brightening or pigment-inhibiting treatment, daily SPF is non-negotiable—trying to fade dark spots while piling on more unprotected UV exposure is basically the skincare equivalent of mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.
A United Airlines flight heading to New Jersey had to make an emergency landing in London following a mid-flight technical issue. Flight UA169 departed Venice Marco Polo Airport on Monday morning for Newark when the issue arose. The plane, a Boeing 767-400 carrying 216 passengers, then approached Heathrow, but first had to circle the London airport to get rid of excess fuel ahead of the unscheduled landing to avoid any potential weight issues. Fuel dumping is standard protocol for aircraft that are forced into an emergency landing, and most of the fuel turns to gas before it reaches the ground. The United Airlines flight eventually landed at Heathrow without issues about two and a half hours after departing Venice. The airline has not disclosed what mechanical issue affected the flight. It is also unclear when the passengers were rebooked onto another flight to continue their journey to Newark. “United flight 169 from Venice to Newark diverted to London Heathrow to address a mechanical issue. The aircraft landed safely, and we are working to rebook customers on the next available flight to EWR,” a spokesperson said.
J. Cole canceled a show in California hours before he was set to take the stage after a member of his touring crew was killed in a truck accident. The Grammy winner, 41, was scheduled to perform Thursday night at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. His team said the show was canceled “Following the tragic passing of a member of the touring crew in a trucking accident this morning.” The team added: “Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.” Earlier on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said a truck driver was killed that morning after the vehicle overturned, CBS News Sacramento reported. The crew member, identified as Jarlath Parkinson, 66, of Jackson, South Carolina, was transporting equipment for the rapper’s Thursday night show when the accident happened. According to TMZ, the truck veered onto the right shoulder and overturned when the driver attempted to get it back onto the freeway. “Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Golden 1 Center said in a statement.
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