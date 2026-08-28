Get Ready for Holiday Hosting Season With Bissell’s Early Labor Day Sale

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Labor Day weekend may mark the unofficial end of summer, but it also signals the beginning of another season: hosting season. Between football watch parties, backyard get-togethers, kids’ sleepovers, and the seemingly endless string of holidays that follow through the remainder of the year, fall has a way of making you suddenly notice every stain, dust bunny, and suspicious spot on the rug you’ve ignored all summer.

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until your in-laws are 20 minutes away to start panic-cleaning. Right now, Bissell is offering Labor Day savings on several of its bestselling cleaning essentials (including the viral Little Green Mini Upholstery Cleaner), with advanced cleaning and pet essentials designed to tackle everything from everyday pet hair and tracked-in dirt to the inevitable mid-party spill.

BIssell PowerClean DualBrush Cordless Vacuum Down From $360 See At BISSELL $ 260

And if you have pets, kids, or overly enthusiastic red-wine drinkers in your orbit, having a dedicated spot cleaner on standby can be especially useful. Rather than hauling out a full-size carpet cleaner every time someone spills a drink or a four-legged guest leaves muddy paw prints behind, Bissell’s portable cleaners are engineered to tackle smaller messes on carpets, rugs, upholstery, stairs, and other tough-to-clean surfaces.

For larger pre-hosting projects, the sale also includes options to give carpets and floors a more thorough refresh before guests arrive. In other words, whether you’re trying to erase evidence of summer from your living room or simply want to be prepared for whatever mess your next gathering leaves behind, Bissell’s Labor Day sale is a timely excuse to upgrade your cleaning arsenal before fall entertaining kicks into high gear.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Down From $100 See At BISSELL $ 90

After all, you can’t prevent your friend’s dog from tracking mud across the rug (or someone from knocking over a glass of Cabernet), but you can make the cleanup a lot less painful—especially when these essentials are marked down up to 30 percent off.