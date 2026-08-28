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Top 10 Right Now
1
Grammy Winner Cancels Show After Crew Member Killed
TRAGIC ACCIDENT
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.28.26 5:40AM EDT 
J. Cole performs
Prince Williams/WireImage

J. Cole canceled a show in California hours before he was set to take the stage after a member of his touring crew was killed in a truck accident. The Grammy winner, 41, was scheduled to perform Thursday night at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. His team said the show was canceled “Following the tragic passing of a member of the touring crew in a trucking accident this morning.” The team added: “Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.” Earlier on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said a truck driver was killed that morning after the vehicle overturned, CBS News Sacramento reported. The crew member, identified as Jarlath Parkinson, 66, of Jackson, South Carolina, was transporting equipment for the rapper’s Thursday night show when the accident happened. According to TMZ, the truck veered onto the right shoulder and overturned when the driver attempted to get it back onto the freeway. “Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Golden 1 Center said in a statement.

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Read it at TMZ

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2

Music Legend, 82, Makes Bombshell Career Announcement Amid Health Fears

NEW CHAPTER
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.28.26 5:17AM EDT 
Singer Gladys Knight performs
Singer Gladys Knight performs during the 5th annual 2005 BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, June 28, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith FSP/mk Robert Galbraith/REUTERS

Gladys Knight has announced she will make fewer performances after fans said they were deeply concerned about her health. Hours earlier, TMZ reported that fans were worried the 82-year-old was being forced to perform live after she looked “totally out of it” at several concerts. “After much soul searching I’ve decided that I will be easing into fewer performances while focusing on transitioning into the next stage of my career and life moving forward,” the seven-time Grammy winner said in a statement posted on Instagram. “I’ll be spending more time on projects with my husband and visiting with my grandbabies and am looking forward to this new era.” She didn’t address the health concerns. Knight’s next due on stage in Dallas on September 4, with gigs booked through November. The “That’s What Friends Are For” hitmaker has more than 38 albums under her belt and has recorded four solo albums in the past decade. She thanked her fans for supporting her music career, which began when she was just 7 years old. “I’d like to take a moment, in advance, to thank all my fans over this last three quarters of a century for making a little girl’s dream come true and supporting her every step of the way,” Knight added.

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Read it at Page Six

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PCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark Spots
BRIGHT AND EVEN
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 08.26.26 11:21AM EDT 
Published 08.25.26 1:08PM EDT 
PCA Skin Pigment Gel pro
Scouted/The Daily Beast/PCA Skin/Getty.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing. ​

The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.

PCA Skin Pigment Gel Pro Intensive Dark Spot Corrective
Shop Now PCA Skin

According to PCA Skin, you may start to notice visible improvements in discoloration in as little as four weeks with consistent use. The formula is also suitable for all skin types and tones, including sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive complexions.

If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter treatment, Pigment Gel Pro packs plenty of pigment-fighting power into one easy step, replacing multiple formulas in one bottle. Of course, as with any brightening or pigment-inhibiting treatment, daily SPF is non-negotiable—trying to fade dark spots while piling on more unprotected UV exposure is basically the skincare equivalent of mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.

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3
‘Jurassic Park’ Prop Sold for Eye-Popping Amount
SPARED NO EXPENSE
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.27.26 9:57PM EDT 
Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jurassic Park
Universal

An iconic prop from Jurassic Park has been auctioned off for an eye-popping amount of money. The prop depicts a prehistoric mosquito trapped in amber, supposedly unearthed from the fictional Mano de Dios mine in one of the 1993 film’s first scenes. The amber holds the key to Jurassic Park’s entire premise: In the film, scientists extract dinosaur blood preserved inside the mosquito and use it to bring the extinct animals back to life. Auctioned at the Summer Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction held on Wednesday in Los Angeles, the prop far exceeded its $100,000-to-$200,000 estimate and ultimately sold for $403,200, Entertainment Weekly reports. “Few objects capture the premise and enduring cultural impact of a film so immediately, and the response from collectors reflects the significance of this remarkable piece,” Brandon Alinger, COO of the auction house Propstore, said in a press release about the sale. The Jurassic Park prop commanded the highest price of the auction on Wednesday, but it had plenty of star-studded company. John Travolta’s white Tony Manero suit from Saturday Night Fever sold for $277,200, while Christopher Reeve’s Superman costume went for $233,100, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

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4
Missing Deputy AG Found Alive 6 Days After Vanishing on Hike
SOLO MISSION
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 08.27.26 9:34PM EDT 
Deputy Missouri AG Shaun Mackelprang found a week after going missing on a solo hiking trip.
Deputy Missouri AG Shaun Mackelprang found a week after going missing on a solo hiking trip. Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.

A Missouri deputy attorney general has been found alive, six days after he went missing on a solo hike. Shaun Mackelprang, 55, began his trek from Wyoming’s Green River Lakes Trailhead on August 20, planning to make it to Gannett Peak, the state’s highest mountain at 13,804 feet. He was reported missing after his vehicle was located at the trailhead. Search and rescue personnel located Mackelprang Wednesday morning near Scott Lake. “Mackelprang was located this morning in the vicinity of Scott Lake following an extensive search effort utilizing ground search teams, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team, and Tip Top Search and Rescue’s helicopter,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook on Wednesday. He was then airlifted to safety by helicopter and reunited with his loved ones. According to The New York Post, Mackelprang’s family still doesn’t know what happened on his trek. Mackelprang was dehydrated when rescuers found him and had reportedly become disoriented on the way down from the summit amid bad weather, his brother, Romel, told Cowboy State Daily. The area had been hit by thunderstorms and strong winds during Mackelprang’s trek.

Read it at New York Post

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Veracity’s Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Duo Targets GLP-1 Naturally
NO INJECTIONS NECESSARY
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 08.13.26 6:59PM EDT 
Published 08.13.26 6:45PM EDT 
Veracity Cleanse + Ignite Set
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Veracity/Anastasiia Sienotova.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.

Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.

Veracity Metabolism Ignite Cleanse + Ignite Set
See At Veracity

Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.

If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.

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5
Two Dolly Parton Classics Are Returning to the Big Screen
DOLLY’S ENCORE
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 08.27.26 8:45PM EDT 
Published 08.27.26 8:26PM EDT 
Parton performs at Glastonbury Festival in June 2014.
Parton performs at Glastonbury Festival in June 2014. Cathal McNaughton/REUTERS

A pair of classic Dolly Parton films are returning to 200 theaters nationwide in honor of the country star following her death this week, AMC Theatres announced Thursday. The chain will play 1989’s “Steel Magnolias” and 1982’s “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” in select locations from Friday through next Wednesday, at discounted prices. Where possible, participating theaters will offer two daily matinees—one of each film. In the comedy-drama “Steel Magnolias,” which also stars Sally Field and Julia Roberts, Parton plays a Louisiana hair salon owner whose business is a gathering point for a circle of women supporting one another through life’s joys and losses. In the musical comedy “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” a brothel owner (Parton) and sheriff (Burt Reynolds) work to keep the brothel running amid a moralizing television personality’s attempts to shutter it. For that role, Parton received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a musical or comedy film.

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Read it at The Wrap

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6
ICE Agent Accused of Framing Shooting Victim Walks Free in Texas
SAVED BY THE BELL
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Updated 08.27.26 9:38PM EDT 
Published 08.27.26 7:39PM EDT 
A law enforcement task force has warned that racist recruitment social media posts could entice violent neo-Nazis to join ICE.
A law enforcement task force has warned that racist recruitment social media posts could entice violent neo-Nazis to join ICE. Seth Herald/REUTERS

An ICE officer facing state charges for allegedly shooting a Venezuelan immigrant and falsely accusing him of a crime was freed from a Texas jail on Thursday after a federal judge declined to order his immediate extradition. Christian Castro, who was sent to Minneapolis during the Trump administration’s “Operation Metro Surge” immigration crackdown, was charged with assault in Minnesota in May for shooting 24-year-old Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis on Jan. 14. He was also charged with falsely accusing Sosa-Celis and his roommate of attacking an ICE agent with a broom and shovel. Shortly after the shooting, Castro returned to Texas before Minnesota filed charges. But in late May, authorities arrested him in Texas on a Minnesota warrant. Castro was held in Brownsville, Texas, for three months while Minnesota authorities sought extradition, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had not approved Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s extradition request. After 90 days of detention, Texas law required Castro’s release. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to force Abbott to act, citing Castro’s flight risk. The judge ruled that Minnesota’s lawsuit was premature because Abbott had not formally denied extradition and faced no fixed federal deadline to decide.

Read it at The New York Times

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7
‘Good Morning America’ Anchor Quietly Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend
HUSH LITTLE BABY
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.27.26 2:56PM EDT 
Michael Strahan poses with girlfriend Kaya Quick for his Walk of Fame star ceremony.
Michael Strahan and Kayla Quick at the star ceremony where Michael Strahan is honored with the first Sports Entertainment star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Longtime Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan has quietly welcomed his fifth child earlier this year with his girlfriend. The 54-year-old met Kayla Quick, a 37-year-old founder of supplement company FIZZNESS, in 2015. They keep their relationship far from the spotlight, but she has seen two of his daughters graduate from high school, posed with him for his Walk of Fame star, and stood by him during his daughter Isabella’s cancer treatment in 2023. He already has four kids from two previous marriages—Tanita, 34, Michael Jr., 31, Isabella, 21, and Sophia, 20. TMZ has reported rumors that Strahan and Quick have split, but neither party has confirmed or denied it, or released details about their new child. Strahan has talked about how rewarding fatherhood has been for him, saying it’s the most joy and stress a person can have in their life. “My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it’s all about family, now more than anything.”

Read it at People

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8
A Lunar Eclipse Will Be On Full View Thursday
LOOK UP
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.27.26 2:54PM EDT 
A "Blood Moon" in Bangkok, Thailand, March 3, 2026.
A "Blood Moon" in Bangkok, Thailand, March 3, 2026. Chalinee Thirasupa/Chalinee Thirasupa, Reuters

A near-total lunar eclipse will be visible from North America, South America, and parts of Europe and Africa on Thursday night. The eclipse is also known as a “blood moon” because the moon takes on a reddish-orange hue as sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, which filters out much of the blue light. Lunar eclipses happen when Earth moves between the sun and moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface. The blood moon will begin at 9:23 p.m. ET and reach its peak at 12:12 a.m. ET, when more than 96 percent of the lunar surface will be enveloped. At 3:01 a.m. ET, the moon will exit Earth’s shadow. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to watch without eye protection, and binoculars or telescopes can offer an even closer look. Solar and lunar eclipses often occur in pairs because they depend on similar alignments of the Sun, Earth and Moon. A solar eclipse recently darkened skies in Spain, a small part of Portugal, Greenland, Iceland and northern Russia on August 12.

Read it at NBC News

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This DNA Test Reveals How Your Body Reacts to Over 285 Medications
IN THE GENES
Scouted Staff
Published 08.11.26 3:06PM EDT 
Person holding the ClarityX at-home DNA test kit box, featuring a colorful DNA helix graphic.
ClarityX

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When you’re looking for the right medication, the trial-and-error process (not to mention combating side effects) can be frustrating, time-consuming, and downright expensive. ClarityX is a simple, at-home DNA test that analyzes genes related to how the body may process and respond to commonly prescribed medications, including many used in mental health care.

Your DNA determines how you process medication. ClarityX cross-references your DNA with over 285 medications to identify how effectively your body metabolizes them and flag potential side effects. ClarityX uses data from the FDA and CPIC to give your doctors precise dosing guidelines that will work best for you.

ClarityX DNA Test
See At ClarityX

The process is simple: after you receive your test kit, simply activate it, complete a painless 30-second cheek swab, and drop the sample off in the mail. In about seven days, you’ll get a comprehensive report by email. The best part? ClarityX is offering 25 percent off its tests.

While it’s always essential to consult your physician about medication of any kind, this DNA test can help take some of the guesswork out of the process.

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9
Ancient Treasure Swiped in Jaw-Dropping 4-Minute Museum Heist
ANCIENT HISTORY, MODERN HEIST
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.27.26 3:56PM EDT 
Treasure of Villena, the largest prehistoric gold find in the Iberian Peninsula and the second largest in Europe.
Treasure of Villena, the largest prehistoric gold find in the Iberian Peninsula and the second largest in Europe. Enrique Íñiguez (CC-BY-SA)

An ancient treasure considered to be a great source of pride for Villena, Spain, has been stolen—part of a slew of robberies across Europe after the Louvre in Paris was broken into last October. A spokesperson said the maneuver was “super-fast and super-professional,” only lasting four minutes. In the early hours of the morning on August 27, thieves arrived in several vehicles, entered through a window, smashed protective glass, and swiped 66 artifacts, which is most of the collection. The exact value of the treasure is incalculable because it dates back to 1000 BCE and includes unique materials—silver, iron, amber, and possibly a rare meteoritic iron that has long stumped scientists. The gold alone is worth €1.7 million ($1.98 million). The alarm in the Villena Museum went off at 5:20 a.m., and another alarm went off at the city’s sports center right before, which is now being investigated as a possible diversion. The thieves only left behind three silver vessels, a bracelet, and part of the “Kingfisher staff,” a prehistoric ceremonial scepter. “We are absolutely devastated—I’m even trembling,” Villena Mayor Fulgencio Cerdán said. “The truth is that for those of us from Villena, this destroys us. It’s part of our heritage, of our wealth.”

Read it at The Guardian

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10
RFK Jr. Accuses Josh Shapiro of ‘Gaslighting’ and Fabricating Measles Deaths
ANTI-VAX SMACKDOWN
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.27.26 12:48PM EDT 
Robert F Kennedy Jr. speaking at an event.
Robert F Kennedy Jr. MARK MAKELA/REUTERS

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed two “measles-associated” deaths on August 25—the first loss for the state related to the highly contagious virus in 35 years. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to X, saying Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was “giddy” to announce the finding in a press conference. “The performance was a replay of the Democrats’ COVID playbook: fearmongering, misinformation, finger-pointing, and the weaponization of infectious disease fears for political gain,” Kennedy added. He then claimed the two deaths were fabricated, as the Lancaster County Coroner “has no record of any measles deaths” and state law requires they be reported to the coroner. This feud has ensued amid a record-breaking epidemic. During the aforementioned press conference, Shapiro pinned the outbreak and deaths on RFK Jr. and his MAHA movement’s discouragement of vaccines. The two individuals who passed away were reported as unvaccinated. The health department has also reported almost 400 cases this year, but these two would be the first fatalities, as Kennedy continues to blame COVID-19 lockdowns and the loss of public trust in America’s public health authorities rather than a lack of vaccinations.

Read it at Politico

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