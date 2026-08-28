‘Jurassic Park’ Prop Sold for Eye-Popping Amount

An iconic prop from Jurassic Park has been auctioned off for an eye-popping amount of money. The prop depicts a prehistoric mosquito trapped in amber, supposedly unearthed from the fictional Mano de Dios mine in one of the 1993 film’s first scenes. The amber holds the key to Jurassic Park’s entire premise: In the film, scientists extract dinosaur blood preserved inside the mosquito and use it to bring the extinct animals back to life. Auctioned at the Summer Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction held on Wednesday in Los Angeles, the prop far exceeded its $100,000-to-$200,000 estimate and ultimately sold for $403,200, Entertainment Weekly reports. “Few objects capture the premise and enduring cultural impact of a film so immediately, and the response from collectors reflects the significance of this remarkable piece,” Brandon Alinger, COO of the auction house Propstore, said in a press release about the sale. The Jurassic Park prop commanded the highest price of the auction on Wednesday, but it had plenty of star-studded company. John Travolta’s white Tony Manero suit from Saturday Night Fever sold for $277,200, while Christopher Reeve’s Superman costume went for $233,100, according to Entertainment Weekly.