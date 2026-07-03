Mitch McConnell Health Cover-Up Claims Emerge After ‘Cardiac Arrest’ Call

A Democrat hoping to replace Mitch McConnell as Kentucky senator is demanding that the full extent of the 84-year-old Republican’s condition be made public.

Charles Booker has blasted McConnell’s team for failing to be fully transparent about the veteran senator’s condition amid growing concerns about his health.

McConnell, who has not been seen in public for weeks, was found unconscious and received CPR from emergency responders after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest at his Washington, D.C., home on June 14, an EMS dispatch audio revealed this week.

For days, McConnell’s team refused to answer basic questions about his condition, and said only that he was “working closely” with staff on Senate business but would “not be voting this week.”

Charles Booker is hoping to become the first Black person to represent Kentucky in the U.S. Senate. Facebook/Charles Booker

In a statement, Booker said he is concerned about McConnell’s condition and questioned whether his team is trying to hide the fact that he no longer has the ability to serve in office.

“This seat belongs to the people, and as the days continue to pass, it is imperative that Kentuckians know what is going on,” Booker said.

“News reports told us McConnell was hospitalized well over two weeks ago. At the time, we were told he was receiving excellent care, and that within a day, he was fully engaged with Senate business. We are now learning that the emergency responders who were called to his home that same morning responded to a cardiac arrest, and that CPR was administered.

“Those two accounts are hard to square. Kentuckians and Americans deserve to know which one reflects reality,” Booker added.

There has been a string of medical incidents involving the seven-term senator in the past few years. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history, is not seeking re-election and is set to retire in January 2027 after more than four decades in the upper chamber.

The 84-year-old’s final years in office have been plagued by a series of health scares and injuries.

These include concerning medical episodes in which he froze and stopped talking mid-sentence. McConnell has also suffered multiple falls, resulting in concussions, a broken wrist, and, at one point, the need to use a wheelchair.

In his statement, Booker said people have “known for some time” that McConnell has “lacked the capacity” to serve in the Senate.

Mitch McConnell was last seen on the Hill on June 11. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

“This is about representation and accountability. Senator McConnell holds a Senate seat representing millions of Kentuckians, and he has a responsibility to represent all of us,” Booker said.

“It’s time we know what’s happening. When we don’t know if our senator is alert, conscious, or capable of serving, that’s not a partisan question. It’s a Kentucky one.

“That fact, along with the developing news now, is deeply concerning. Continuing to ignore this is not leadership. It’s elder abuse. And it’s time for him to relinquish the business of Kentucky back to the people.”

McConnell’s team finally broke its silence and confirmed to the Daily Beast on Wednesday that he remains in the hospital after apparently suffering a cardiac arrest last month.

“Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital,” the statement reads.

“The senator continues to improve and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

The Daily Beast has contacted McConnell’s office for further comment.